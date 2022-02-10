Wall Street Analyst Downgrade QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]. What else is Wall St. saying

QuinStreet Inc. [NASDAQ: QNST] loss -26.85% on the last trading session, reaching $11.39 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2022 that QuinStreet Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

– FYQ2 Revenue of $125MM, down 7% YoY on lower insurance client spending.

– Insurance spending bounced back strongly in January, but remains volatile.

QuinStreet Inc. represents 53.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $611.76 million with the latest information. QNST stock price has been found in the range of $10.15 to $11.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 360.81K shares, QNST reached a trading volume of 3189662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QNST shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for QuinStreet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for QuinStreet Inc. stock. On February 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QNST shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuinStreet Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for QNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for QNST in the course of the last twelve months was 16.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for QNST stock

QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.00. With this latest performance, QNST shares dropped by -32.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.24 for QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.78, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 17.38 for the last 200 days.

QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.41 and a Gross Margin at +12.19. QuinStreet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.07.

Return on Total Capital for QNST is now 4.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.79. Additionally, QNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] managed to generate an average of $38,363 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.QuinStreet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuinStreet Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]

There are presently around $746 million, or 90.00% of QNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,906,837, which is approximately 2.332% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,302,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.41 million in QNST stocks shares; and PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $41.7 million in QNST stock with ownership of nearly 0.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuinStreet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in QuinStreet Inc. [NASDAQ:QNST] by around 3,630,508 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 4,328,814 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 39,978,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,937,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNST stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 812,576 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,009,514 shares during the same period.