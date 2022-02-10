Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] closed the trading session at $241.01 on 02/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $232.21, while the highest price level was $244.71. The company report on February 8, 2022 that AMGEN OUTLINES GROWTH STRATEGY THROUGH 2030 AT VIRTUAL BUSINESS REVIEW.

Mid-Single Digit Revenue and High-Single Digit to Low Double-Digit Non-GAAP EPS CAGRs Expected from 2022-2030.

2022 Guidance: Revenues of $25.4 to $26.5 Billion and Non-GAAP EPS of $17.00 to $18.00.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.13 percent and weekly performance of 5.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, AMGN reached to a volume of 8384869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $239.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $258, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 35.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AMGN stock trade performance evaluation

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.13 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 222.13, while it was recorded at 227.92 for the last single week of trading, and 226.89 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.49 and a Gross Margin at +75.60. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.77.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 21.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 355.46. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 352.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $298,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 5.57%.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $101,952 million, or 77.20% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,013,416, which is approximately 2.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,797,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.28 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.14 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,022 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 19,635,644 shares. Additionally, 983 investors decreased positions by around 24,261,454 shares, while 290 investors held positions by with 379,121,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,018,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,125,516 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 1,710,862 shares during the same period.