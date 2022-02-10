Vroom Inc. [VRM] stock Upgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $13

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] jumped around 0.67 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.92 at the close of the session, up 9.24%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Vroom Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for March 1st, 2022.

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31st, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, February 28th, 2022. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-833-519-1297 (or 914-800-3868 for international access) and entering the conference ID 9567145. A live audio webcast will also be available at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

Vroom Inc. stock is now -26.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VRM Stock saw the intraday high of $8.0827 and lowest of $7.2501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.33, which means current price is +23.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 13005858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vroom Inc. [VRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $30 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $30, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on VRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.80.

How has VRM stock performed recently?

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, VRM shares dropped by -14.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.87, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 26.29 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.15 and a Gross Margin at +4.93. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.94.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -17.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.31. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] managed to generate an average of -$214,829 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Vroom Inc. [VRM]

There are presently around $960 million, or 96.90% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,933,521, which is approximately 15.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 11,864,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.02 million in VRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $73.8 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly 20.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 15,276,690 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 17,274,180 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 99,850,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,401,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,011,296 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,849,459 shares during the same period.