Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] stock Reiterated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $21

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] jumped around 0.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.84 at the close of the session, up 4.69%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Vimeo Reports Q4 2021 and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Q4 2021 Revenue increases 27% to $106 millionFull-Year 2021 Revenue increases 38% to $392 million.

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) (“Vimeo”) released its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 today. Vimeo separately posted a letter to shareholders from Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.vimeo.com/.

Vimeo Inc. stock is now -22.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VMEO Stock saw the intraday high of $14.12 and lowest of $13.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.00, which means current price is +12.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, VMEO reached a trading volume of 4400054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $34.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $50 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on VMEO stock. On August 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VMEO shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMEO in the course of the last twelve months was 102.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has VMEO stock performed recently?

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.21. With this latest performance, VMEO shares dropped by -11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.31% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.07 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.28, while it was recorded at 13.51 for the last single week of trading.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.40 and a Gross Margin at +63.18. Vimeo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.88.

Return on Total Capital for VMEO is now -26.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.11. Additionally, VMEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]

There are presently around $1,775 million, or 83.40% of VMEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMEO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,323,791, which is approximately -5.658% of the company’s market cap and around 8.68% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,077,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.89 million in VMEO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $115.04 million in VMEO stock with ownership of nearly 26.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

131 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 24,954,933 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 25,554,069 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 83,751,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,260,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,087,522 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 13,214,401 shares during the same period.