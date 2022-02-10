V.F. Corporation [VFC] is -12.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] closed the trading session at $64.37 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.51, while the highest price level was $64.74. The company report on January 28, 2022 that VF Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results; Reaffirms Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Outlook.

Revenue from continuing operations increased 22 percent (up 22 percent in constant dollars) to $3.6 billion; excluding acquisitions, revenue increased 15 percent (up 16 percent in constant dollars);.

Active segment revenue increased 25 percent (up 26 percent in constant dollars) including an 8 percent (8 percent in constant dollars) increase in Vans® brand revenue and a 17 percentage point revenue growth contribution from acquisitions; Outdoor segment revenue increased 23 percent (up 23 percent in constant dollars) including a 28 percent (27 percent in constant dollars) increase in The North Face® brand revenue; Work segment revenue increased 6 percent (up 5 percent in constant dollars) including a 4 percent (4 percent in constant dollars) increase in Dickies® brand revenue;.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.09 percent and weekly performance of -1.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 3098738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $75.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $79 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $74, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

VFC stock trade performance evaluation

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.50, while it was recorded at 63.39 for the last single week of trading, and 75.79 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 44.77%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,262 million, or 86.90% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 78,557,135, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,957,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in VFC stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $1.58 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 458 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 21,919,554 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 21,186,580 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 326,191,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,297,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,744,476 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,162,677 shares during the same period.