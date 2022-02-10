US Ecology Inc. [ECOL] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $31

US Ecology Inc. [NASDAQ: ECOL] traded at a high on 02/09/22, posting a 67.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.25. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Republic Services to Acquire US Ecology, a Leading Environmental Solutions Company.

– Enables Republic Services to provide customers with market-leading environmental solutions through a national footprint of vertically integrated assets and comprehensive capabilities.

– After closing, Republic Services will offer one of the most complete set of products and services to meet customers’ demand for a single-source partner with a recognized track record for sustainability.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13621016 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of US Ecology Inc. stands at 3.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.39%.

The market cap for ECOL stock reached $1.51 billion, with 31.15 million shares outstanding and 31.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 177.06K shares, ECOL reached a trading volume of 13621016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about US Ecology Inc. [ECOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECOL shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for US Ecology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $58 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for US Ecology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $59, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ECOL stock. On August 06, 2018, analysts increased their price target for ECOL shares from 64 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Ecology Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECOL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has ECOL stock performed recently?

US Ecology Inc. [ECOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.91. With this latest performance, ECOL shares gained by 47.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.61 for US Ecology Inc. [ECOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.49, while it was recorded at 31.37 for the last single week of trading, and 35.09 for the last 200 days.

US Ecology Inc. [ECOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Ecology Inc. [ECOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.94 and a Gross Margin at +26.24. US Ecology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.69.

Return on Total Capital for ECOL is now 3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Ecology Inc. [ECOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.86. Additionally, ECOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Ecology Inc. [ECOL] managed to generate an average of -$108,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.US Ecology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for US Ecology Inc. [ECOL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Ecology Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for US Ecology Inc. [ECOL]

There are presently around $793 million, or 95.70% of ECOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECOL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,884,125, which is approximately -3.964% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 2,411,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.94 million in ECOL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $57.77 million in ECOL stock with ownership of nearly 1.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Ecology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in US Ecology Inc. [NASDAQ:ECOL] by around 4,539,287 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 2,636,590 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 20,959,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,135,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECOL stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 394,232 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 234,850 shares during the same period.