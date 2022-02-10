Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] Is Currently 1.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] gained 1.46% or 3.54 points to close at $246.49 with a heavy trading volume of 3135107 shares. The company report on February 4, 2022 that Union Pacific Elects Teresa Finley to Board of Directors.

Union Pacific Corporation today announced Teresa Finley has been elected to the company’s board of directors, effective Feb. 4.

Finley served as Chief Marketing & Business Services Officer for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) from 2015 to 2017. Her prior UPS roles included Treasurer and Vice President of Finance, Corporate Controller, CFO of UPS International and Vice President of Investor Relations, as well as leadership positions in UPS business units.

It opened the trading session at $245.17, the shares rose to $246.62 and dropped to $243.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UNP points out that the company has recorded 8.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, UNP reached to a volume of 3135107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $270.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $240 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $242 to $250, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 5.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 50.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for UNP stock

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 245.69, while it was recorded at 243.47 for the last single week of trading, and 228.27 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.27.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 16.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

There are presently around $121,267 million, or 79.80% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,187,729, which is approximately -1.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,045,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.46 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.64 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,145 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 24,798,390 shares. Additionally, 860 investors decreased positions by around 28,879,835 shares, while 372 investors held positions by with 445,464,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,142,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 240 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,263,174 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,720,904 shares during the same period.