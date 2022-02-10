TIM S.A. [TIMB] Is Currently 6.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TIM S.A. [NYSE: TIMB] closed the trading session at $13.55 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.11, while the highest price level was $13.565. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Stellantis, TIM and Accenture Collaborate on 5G Industrial Application in Brazil.

Private 5G network pilot project combines 5G, cloud, artificial intelligence and IoT to enhance quality, compliance and efficiency at automotive plant.

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), TIM Brazil (NYSE: TIMB) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are working together to implement a private 5G network pilot project at the Stellantis plant, located in the Automotive Centre of Goiana in northeastern Brazil. Since the network’s launch in July, Stellantis has improved its auto manufacturing productivity, safety and business agility.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.41 percent and weekly performance of 8.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 502.92K shares, TIMB reached to a volume of 3114363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TIM S.A. [TIMB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TIM S.A. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIMB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

TIMB stock trade performance evaluation

TIM S.A. [TIMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.92. With this latest performance, TIMB shares gained by 25.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.47 for TIM S.A. [TIMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.70, while it was recorded at 12.75 for the last single week of trading, and 11.49 for the last 200 days.

TIM S.A. [TIMB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TIM S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TIM S.A. [TIMB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $354 million, or 5.10% of TIMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIMB stocks are: PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 4,042,463, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 68.00% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 3,900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.61 million in TIMB stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, currently with $48.72 million in TIMB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

46 institutional holders increased their position in TIM S.A. [NYSE:TIMB] by around 6,396,693 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,550,209 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,888,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,835,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIMB stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,446,220 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,037,981 shares during the same period.