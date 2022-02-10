Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is -3.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] plunged by -$2.9 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $178.50 during the day while it closed the day at $172.20. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Gnarvana Awaits! OlliOlli World Now Available.

Take a trip across a skateboarding utopia filled with quirky characters.

Private Division and Roll7 are proud to announce that OlliOlli World is now available digitally for the Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and PC via Steam. OlliOlli World has already earned significant critical praise:.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock has also gained 7.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTWO stock has declined by -6.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.84% and lost -3.11% year-on date.

The market cap for TTWO stock reached $18.50 billion, with 115.76 million shares outstanding and 112.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 3814111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $207.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTWO stock. On September 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TTWO shares from 225 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 7.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 44.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, TTWO shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.54 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.12, while it was recorded at 170.07 for the last single week of trading, and 169.34 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.81 and a Gross Margin at +53.69. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.46.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 21.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $90,668 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 13.61%.

There are presently around $16,920 million, or 89.50% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,434,778, which is approximately 1.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,242,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $971.21 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 11,162,638 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 13,232,989 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 73,860,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,255,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,542,206 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,855,708 shares during the same period.