Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] moved up 3.33: Why It’s Important

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] gained 3.33% on the last trading session, reaching $17.98 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Sunnova and Generac Expand Partnership to Bring Increased Resiliency to Homeowners.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential energy services providers, and Generac Power Systems, Inc. (“Generac”) (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced today they are expanding their strategic partnership. This expansion will allow Sunnova to add Generac’s newly updated technology to its current suite of offerings, which will include energy storage units and for the first time, standby home generators, microinverters, and load managers, which will provide Sunnova with an option for a single equipment provider for the energy independent Sunnova Adaptive Home™.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. represents 112.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.86 billion with the latest information. NOVA stock price has been found in the range of $17.132 to $18.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, NOVA reached a trading volume of 3904306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $46.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95.

Trading performance analysis for NOVA stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.19. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -25.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.83 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.80, while it was recorded at 18.05 for the last single week of trading, and 32.94 for the last 200 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]

There are presently around $2,176 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: ECP CONTROLCO, LLC with ownership of 16,911,664, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,037,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.44 million in NOVA stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $196.19 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 2.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 15,693,649 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 8,104,848 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 97,216,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,015,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,882,505 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,672,800 shares during the same period.