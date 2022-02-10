Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] Revenue clocked in at $14.90 million, down -8.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SDIG] jumped around 1.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.82 at the close of the session, up 16.91%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Stronghold Digital Mining Highlights Environmental Stewardship in Response to Congressional Inquiry.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDIG) (“Stronghold”, or the “Company”) today responded to an inquiry from a group of United States Senators and members of Congress dated January 27, 2022, which details its commitment to fostering a positive environmental impact and the Company’s previous and ongoing reclamation and remediation efforts. The full response letter is available here and has been posted to the Investor section of the Company’s corporate website at www.strongholddigitalmining.com with highlights from the letter included below.

“We are excited to engage with U.S. Congressional representatives to better educate the community about our previous and ongoing positive environmental impact,” said Greg Beard, co-chairman and chief executive officer of Stronghold. “We believe that our differentiated business model demonstrates how Bitcoin mining can have a beneficial impact on the environment, local communities and grid stability.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 571.32K shares, SDIG reached a trading volume of 3126254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDIG shares is $33.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.16.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.05.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.60, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]

There are presently around $11 million, or 30.80% of SDIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDIG stocks are: EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST with ownership of 360,783, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 212,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 million in SDIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $1.68 million in SDIG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SDIG] by around 1,052,999 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,052,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDIG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,052,999 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.