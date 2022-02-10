Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] fell -34.61% so far this year. What now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] price surged by 3.38 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on January 5, 2022 that Luminace and Shoals Announce Strategic Agreement to Pursue Distributed Renewable Energy Generation and EV Charging Solutions Across the U.S..

Companies to collaborate on opportunities across solar, storage and EV solutions, as part of broader decarbonation-as-a-service-strategy.

Luminace, the North American decarbonization-as-a-service business of Brookfield Renewable and the largest fully integrated provider of distributed energy solutions to commercial, industrial and public sector customers in the U.S. and Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (“EV”) charging infrastructure, today announced a strategic agreement to pursue distributed renewable energy generation and EV charging solutions across the U.S.

A sum of 6442901 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.69M shares. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares reached a high of $16.475 and dropped to a low of $15.32 until finishing in the latest session at $15.89.

The one-year SHLS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.14. The average equity rating for SHLS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $33.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on SHLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1589.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 401.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

SHLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, SHLS shares dropped by -26.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.87 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.91, while it was recorded at 15.68 for the last single week of trading, and 28.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shoals Technologies Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.24 and a Gross Margin at +33.21. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Additionally, SHLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 205.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 183.72.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

SHLS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. go to 34.68%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,760 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,422,498, which is approximately 1.847% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,831,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.11 million in SHLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $137.78 million in SHLS stock with ownership of nearly 18.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHLS] by around 22,270,128 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 13,112,083 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 79,142,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,524,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,839,147 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,745,546 shares during the same period.