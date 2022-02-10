Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] Is Currently 4.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SFT] closed the trading session at $2.11 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.9501, while the highest price level was $2.11. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Shift to Host Its First-Ever Pop Up, Car to Cash, in Los Angeles.

Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, will host its first-ever branded pop up event, Car to Cash, to acquire cars in the Los Angeles market.

“Now more than ever, there is an incredible demand for used vehicles, especially as new cars have been increasingly difficult to come by,” said Jeff Clementz, Shift’s President. “We are excited to bring Shift’s mission to life with our first Car to Cash event in Los Angeles, and make the car selling experience easier, more convenient and more accessible for consumers.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.12 percent and weekly performance of -1.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -70.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, SFT reached to a volume of 3525535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFT shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Shift Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Shift Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on SFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift Technologies Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, SFT shares dropped by -27.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.32 for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 2.01 for the last single week of trading, and 6.46 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.96 and a Gross Margin at +3.91. Shift Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.22.

Return on Total Capital for SFT is now -38.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.85. Additionally, SFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] managed to generate an average of -$71,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Shift Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $75 million, or 54.30% of SFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFT stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,474,220, which is approximately -10.55% of the company’s market cap and around 25.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,220,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.53 million in SFT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.25 million in SFT stock with ownership of nearly -19.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SFT] by around 4,762,109 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 9,343,956 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 23,180,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,286,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,191,733 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 426,414 shares during the same period.