Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] Stock trading around $2.32 per share: What’s Next?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] jumped around 0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.32 at the close of the session, up 4.98%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Romeo Power Completes Acquisition of Joint Venture Interest From BorgWarner.

Closing of the joint venture acquisition expands strategic optionality as the Company pursues further commercialization and growth plans.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition from BorgWarner Inc. (“BorgWarner”) of its interest in the joint venture (“JV”) between Romeo Power and BorgWarner for consideration purchase price of $28.6 million, using cash on hand.

Romeo Power Inc. stock is now -36.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RMO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.32 and lowest of $2.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.54, which means current price is +32.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, RMO reached a trading volume of 3815492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $7.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on RMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

How has RMO stock performed recently?

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -26.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -382.48 and a Gross Margin at -100.19. Romeo Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.88.

Return on Total Capital for RMO is now -15.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.56. Additionally, RMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] managed to generate an average of -$46,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Insider trade positions for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]

There are presently around $92 million, or 31.50% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,599,195, which is approximately 12.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,557,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.7 million in RMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $11.53 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly 30.717% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 12,253,472 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,920,123 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 27,489,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,663,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,210,321 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 831,861 shares during the same period.