Roku Inc. [ROKU] is -27.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.14%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that This Old House® Announces Brand New Linear Channel – This Old House Makers Channel – a First-of-its-Kind Channel Featuring Leading Makers and Craftspeople.

This Old House Makers Channel To Launch Exclusively On The Roku Channel on February 8th.

This Old House, the most trusted brand in home improvement, announced today the launch of a brand new free, live channel – This Old House Makers Channel, which will feature leading makers and craftspeople displaying their amazing skills in woodworking, metalworking, design, building and more starting Tuesday, February 8th on The Roku Channel.

Over the last 12 months, ROKU stock dropped by -64.88%. The one-year Roku Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.38. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.29 billion, with 133.69 million shares outstanding and 117.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, ROKU stock reached a trading volume of 3924569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $332.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $295 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $435 to $315, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on ROKU stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 550 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 11.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 76.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.11, while it was recorded at 156.12 for the last single week of trading, and 308.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc. Fundamentals:

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

ROKU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 49.10%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,401 million, or 71.90% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,334,079, which is approximately 10.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,169,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.15 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 6.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 434 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 10,745,602 shares. Additionally, 387 investors decreased positions by around 9,080,373 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 66,157,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,983,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,755,417 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 1,949,013 shares during the same period.