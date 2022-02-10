Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $40

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] jumped around 1.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $30.78 at the close of the session, up 4.37%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Consumers Increasingly Choose Brands Based on Safety Measures and How They Treat Their Employees During the Pandemic.

Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. consumers stopped purchasing from a company during the pandemic because their COVID safety protocols didn’t meet their expectations.

The pandemic has accelerated the degree to which U.S. consumers choose brands based on their health and safety standards and how well they treat their employees and customers, according to new research from Qualtrics (Nasdaq:XM).

Qualtrics International Inc. stock is now -13.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XM Stock saw the intraday high of $30.92 and lowest of $28.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.98, which means current price is +35.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, XM reached a trading volume of 6373156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $42.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 769.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

How has XM stock performed recently?

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.06, while it was recorded at 29.58 for the last single week of trading, and 37.82 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.97 and a Gross Margin at +72.93. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

There are presently around $2,490 million, or 61.10% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 22,736,074, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,553,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $140.16 million in XM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $133.45 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly -7.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 12,243,465 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 7,268,053 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 61,389,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,900,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,661,972 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,133,666 shares during the same period.