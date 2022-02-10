Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] gain 21.99% so far this year. What now?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ: PAGP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.48%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings after market close on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, PAGP stock rose by 45.19%. The one-year Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.7. The average equity rating for PAGP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.36 billion, with 194.00 million shares outstanding and 189.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, PAGP stock reached a trading volume of 3748757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings L.P. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PAGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, PAGP shares gained by 13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.76 for Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.83, while it was recorded at 12.56 for the last single week of trading, and 10.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains GP Holdings L.P. Fundamentals:

Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. [PAGP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,056 million, or 91.00% of PAGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 13,650,008, which is approximately 2.618% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 13,005,678 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.57 million in PAGP stocks shares; and ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $153.43 million in PAGP stock with ownership of nearly 34.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Plains GP Holdings L.P. [NASDAQ:PAGP] by around 15,492,548 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 10,572,565 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 138,452,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,517,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,967,781 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,000,517 shares during the same period.