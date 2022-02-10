Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] moved up 13.43: Why It’s Important

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE: PFGC] gained 13.43% on the last trading session, reaching $51.68 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Performance Food Group Company Reports Second-Quarter and First-Half Fiscal 2022 Results.

Double-Digit Net Sales and Gross Profit Growth Driven by Core-Mark Acquisition and Strong Underlying Results; Increases Full Year Outlook.

Performance Food Group Company represents 154.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.02 billion with the latest information. PFGC stock price has been found in the range of $49.8269 to $52.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, PFGC reached a trading volume of 4306384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFGC shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Performance Food Group Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Performance Food Group Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PFGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performance Food Group Company is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFGC in the course of the last twelve months was 143.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for PFGC stock

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.96. With this latest performance, PFGC shares gained by 10.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.76 for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.61, while it was recorded at 45.42 for the last single week of trading, and 46.90 for the last 200 days.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.66 and a Gross Margin at +10.48. Performance Food Group Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.13.

Return on Total Capital for PFGC is now 3.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.41. Additionally, PFGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] managed to generate an average of $1,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.82.Performance Food Group Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performance Food Group Company go to 38.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]

There are presently around $7,192 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFGC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,636,625, which is approximately 34.445% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,525,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $707.34 million in PFGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $672.92 million in PFGC stock with ownership of nearly 0.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

155 institutional holders increased their position in Performance Food Group Company [NYSE:PFGC] by around 23,027,713 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 19,203,364 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 115,619,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,850,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFGC stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,344,921 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,517,264 shares during the same period.