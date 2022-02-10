Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] Revenue clocked in at $1.29 billion, down -50.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] jumped around 0.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.46 at the close of the session, up 2.55%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Oak Street Health to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter 2021 financial results. A press release announcing the fiscal fourth quarter results will be issued on Monday, February 28, 2022, after market close.

To participate in the Company’s live conference call and webcast, please dial (844) 200-6205 for U.S. participants, or +1 (929) 526-1599 for international participants, referencing participant code 482239, or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of https://investors.oakstreethealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

Oak Street Health Inc. stock is now -50.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSH Stock saw the intraday high of $16.54 and lowest of $15.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.31, which means current price is +14.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, OSH reached a trading volume of 4485309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $43.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on OSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10.

How has OSH stock performed recently?

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.01. With this latest performance, OSH shares dropped by -35.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.95 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.55, while it was recorded at 16.65 for the last single week of trading, and 45.69 for the last 200 days.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.71 and a Gross Margin at +6.65. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.35.

Return on Total Capital for OSH is now -79.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] managed to generate an average of -$58,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oak Street Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]

There are presently around $3,417 million, or 91.80% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 61,384,475, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 40,509,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $666.79 million in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $250.09 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly -0.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oak Street Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 22,433,942 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 8,643,877 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 176,505,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,583,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,370,461 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,052,430 shares during the same period.