NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] moved up 3.57: Why It’s Important

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] closed the trading session at $209.76 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $200.50, while the highest price level was $210.00. The company report on January 31, 2022 that NXP Semiconductors Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2021 Results; Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend and New 2022 Share Repurchase Program.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“NXP delivered full-year record revenue of $11.06 billion, an increase of 28 percent year-on-year, with demand accelerating across all of our focus end-markets throughout the year. In the fourth quarter, revenue was $3.04 billion, an increase of 21 percent year-on-year, above the mid-point of our guidance range. In review, 2021 was an excellent year for NXP. We experienced significant design win traction across the entire portfolio and especially within the areas of our strategic growth drivers. The engagement and performance of our employees has been truly outstanding, we are extremely proud of their adaptability, dedication and hard work in the face of adversity. We continue to see growing customer demand, outstripping supply, as inventory across all end markets remains very lean. Taken together, this underpins our continued confidence of robust growth throughout 2022,” said Kurt Sievers, NXP President and Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.91 percent and weekly performance of -0.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, NXPI reached to a volume of 3078483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $243.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $230 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $255 to $270, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on NXPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 9.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NXPI stock trade performance evaluation

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.72, while it was recorded at 201.13 for the last single week of trading, and 207.72 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +33.94. NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for NXPI is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.72. Additionally, NXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] managed to generate an average of $1,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 16.83%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,864 million, or 94.50% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,577,269, which is approximately -0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,151,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.5 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 0.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 17,491,761 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 19,199,747 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 204,574,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,265,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,406,610 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,769,159 shares during the same period.