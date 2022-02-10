Nomura lifts Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] traded at a high on 02/09/22, posting a 3.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.43. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Himax Technologies, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, February 17 at 8:00 AM EST.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, February 17 at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern Standard Time and 9:00 p.m. Taiwan Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3311990 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Himax Technologies Inc. stands at 4.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.72%.

The market cap for HIMX stock reached $1.91 billion, with 174.68 million shares outstanding and 148.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, HIMX reached a trading volume of 3311990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIMX shares from 2.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, HIMX shares dropped by -12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.76, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 12.11 for the last 200 days.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]

There are presently around $515 million, or 28.20% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,898,122, which is approximately -1.025% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,198,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.37 million in HIMX stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $31.01 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly -6.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 14,177,700 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 7,225,104 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 25,249,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,652,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,262,484 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,619,436 shares during the same period.