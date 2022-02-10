Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] is 10.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Neovasc Inc. [NASDAQ: NVCN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.69% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.96%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Neovasc Announces German Reimbursement Renewal and Commercial Progress.

via NewMediaWire — Neovasc, Inc. (Neovasc or the Company) (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) today announced the German Institute for the Hospital Remuneration System (“InEK”) has awarded the Neovasc Reducer™ (“Reducer”), a CE-Marked medical device for the treatment of refractory angina, NUB Status 1 designation yet again for 2022. Additionally, the Company announced the 500th patient has been treated in Germany.

New examination and treatment methods (NUBs) are comprised of novel and innovative medicines, medical products and procedures that can be utilized by hospitals before reaching full reimbursement eligibility. The NUB process opens the path for negotiations between hospitals and health insurers for the reimbursement of new medical treatments in the German healthcare system. InEK is responsible for prioritizing new therapies in Germany through the NUB process.

Over the last 12 months, NVCN stock dropped by -77.30%. The average equity rating for NVCN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.98 million, with 67.59 million shares outstanding and 53.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 389.93K shares, NVCN stock reached a trading volume of 8162633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Neovasc Inc. [NVCN]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Neovasc Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2017, representing the official price target for Neovasc Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neovasc Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

NVCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.96. With this latest performance, NVCN shares gained by 7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.28 for Neovasc Inc. [NVCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5199, while it was recorded at 0.4627 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7411 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neovasc Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1782.18 and a Gross Margin at +37.96. Neovasc Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1466.01.

Return on Total Capital for NVCN is now -623.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1,401.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 437.78. Additionally, NVCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 416.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] managed to generate an average of -$542,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Neovasc Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Neovasc Inc. [NVCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.36% of NVCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVCN stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 721,104, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.93% of the total institutional ownership; U.S. CAPITAL WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, holding 300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in NVCN stocks shares; and USCA RIA LLC, currently with $0.16 million in NVCN stock with ownership of nearly 108.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neovasc Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Neovasc Inc. [NASDAQ:NVCN] by around 257,996 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 282,557 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,205,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,745,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVCN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,931 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 276,356 shares during the same period.