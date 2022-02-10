Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] moved down -11.74: Why It’s Important

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] loss -11.74% on the last trading session, reaching $1.88 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2022 that David Michery Shares Vision for Mullen Automotive on Industry Leading Podcast.

Mark Greene from Cars Yeah Podcast recently interviewed Mullen Automotive’s CEO and Chairman David Michery, who discussed his overall vision and future for Mullen and its upcoming FIVE EV Crossover.

via InvestorWire — Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces a recently aired interview highlight conducted between Mark Greene from Cars Yeah Podcast and David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. Cars Yeah is an industry leading, automotive-centric podcast recognized by the Dupont Registry that features one-to-one interviews with entrepreneurs and leaders in the automotive industry. In total, Mark has interviewed over 2,000 Inspiring Automotive Enthusiasts™.

Mullen Automotive Inc. represents 5.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.74 million with the latest information. MULN stock price has been found in the range of $1.84 to $2.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 901.09K shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 3157433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41.

Trading performance analysis for MULN stock

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.36. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -58.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.11 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.76, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 8.94 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.84 and a Gross Margin at +10.36. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.04.

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -33.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 390.86. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 337.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$95,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.64.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.70% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 206,811, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 42.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 193,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in MULN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.32 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly -0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 395,073 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 6,517 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 530,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 932,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 375,160 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,252 shares during the same period.