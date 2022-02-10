Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] is -23.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX: MITQ] price surged by 33.33 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Moving iMage Technologies Announces 113% Revenue Growth in Second Quarter Fiscal 2022.

Reports year-over-year revenue growth of 113% to $3.4 Million;.

Backlog increased 44% sequentially to $11.1 million at the end of the quarter.

A sum of 53262358 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 796.03K shares. Moving iMage Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $1.74 and dropped to a low of $1.46 until finishing in the latest session at $1.60.

Guru’s Opinion on Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

MITQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.21. With this latest performance, MITQ shares dropped by -8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.16% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8245, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Moving iMage Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Moving iMage Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [MITQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of MITQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITQ stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 37,333, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in MITQ stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $4000.0 in MITQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Moving iMage Technologies Inc. [AMEX:MITQ] by around 52,084 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITQ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,084 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.