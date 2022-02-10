Mizuho lifts Western Digital Corporation [WDC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] price surged by 4.03 percent to reach at $2.11. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Western Digital Comments on Production Status of its Joint Venture Flash Memory Manufacturing Facilities.

Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today announced that contamination of certain material used in its manufacturing processes has occurred and is affecting production operations at both its Yokkaichi and Kitakami joint venture, flash fabrication facilities.

Western Digital’s current assessment of the impact is a reduction of its flash availability of at least 6.5 exabytes. The company is working closely with its joint venture partner, Kioxia, to implement necessary measures that will restore the facilities to normal operational status as quickly as possible.

A sum of 3098466 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.27M shares. Western Digital Corporation shares reached a high of $54.53 and dropped to a low of $52.82 until finishing in the latest session at $54.48.

The one-year WDC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.07.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $100 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $62, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on WDC stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WDC shares from 120 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

WDC Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.13, while it was recorded at 52.56 for the last single week of trading, and 62.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Digital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.59. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] managed to generate an average of $12,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

WDC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to 18.50%.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,015 million, or 82.90% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,468,170, which is approximately 1.343% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,437,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $629.59 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly 1.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 25,181,313 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 21,025,369 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 202,305,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,511,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,138,023 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,889,165 shares during the same period.