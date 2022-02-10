Market cap of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] reaches 5.87B – now what?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] traded at a high on 02/09/2022, posting a 2.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.70. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Petco to Offer Pet Sitting, Boarding and Dog Walking Services Through New Collaboration with Rover.

Pet parents nationwide to access trusted pet care services on Rover through petco.com and Petco’s Vital Care membership program.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced a new initiative with Rover.com (Nasdaq: ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for loving pet care, to connect Petco customers to pet sitting, boarding and dog walking services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3087904 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stands at 4.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.54%.

The market cap for WOOF stock reached $5.87 billion, with 264.23 million shares outstanding and 114.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 3087904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $24.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 45.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has WOOF stock performed recently?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.60. With this latest performance, WOOF shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.69 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.98, while it was recorded at 18.78 for the last single week of trading, and 21.56 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.95 and a Gross Margin at +42.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.54.

Return on Total Capital for WOOF is now 3.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.09. Additionally, WOOF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 115.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 47.00%.

Insider trade positions for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

There are presently around $2,869 million, or 63.20% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 6,890,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.43 million in WOOF stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $119.31 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly 25% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 22,828,368 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 11,160,123 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 115,263,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,251,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,739,526 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,676,266 shares during the same period.