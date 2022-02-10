Market cap of Medtronic plc [MDT] reaches 139.35B – now what?

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] gained 2.18% or 2.22 points to close at $104.21 with a heavy trading volume of 5745888 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Medtronic to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at https://news.medtronic.com. The news release will include summary financial information for the company’s third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

It opened the trading session at $102.51, the shares rose to $104.60 and dropped to $102.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDT points out that the company has recorded -16.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.44M shares, MDT reached to a volume of 5745888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $128.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $145 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $152 to $110, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MDT stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MDT shares from 130 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 55.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for MDT stock

Medtronic plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.63 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.82, while it was recorded at 102.89 for the last single week of trading, and 121.10 for the last 200 days.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Medtronic plc [MDT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 11.46%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medtronic plc [MDT]

There are presently around $111,778 million, or 83.30% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,499,622, which is approximately 0.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 103,020,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.74 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.88 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly 0.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,028 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 33,371,275 shares. Additionally, 874 investors decreased positions by around 43,731,876 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 995,523,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,072,626,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,060,958 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 4,883,970 shares during the same period.