Market cap of Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] reaches 948.92M – now what?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] traded at a high on 02/08/22, posting a 1.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.22. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Denison Announces Board and Management Additions.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Laurie Sterritt to the Board of Directors and Mr. Kevin Himbeault to the position of Vice President of Plant Operations & Regulatory Affairs. View PDF version.

Ron Hochstein, Chair of the Board of Denison, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Laurie Sterritt to the Board. Laurie has over 25 years of experience in the fields of Indigenous, government, and community relations and a passion for influencing diversity and inclusion within corporate Canada. Given Laurie’s tremendous experience, we are gratified that she has agreed to join our Board of Directors, particularly at this critical time of growth for the Company.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4296254 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Denison Mines Corp. stands at 6.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.04%.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $948.92 million, with 805.99 million shares outstanding and 795.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.31M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 4296254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3714, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3659 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] managed to generate an average of -$246,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.