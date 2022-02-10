Market cap of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] reaches 88.83B – now what?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: BAM] jumped around 0.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $56.90 at the close of the session, up 1.41%. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$400 Million Green Notes Due 2052 and US$400 Million Re-Opening of 3.900% Notes Due 2028.

Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced the pricing of a public offering of US$400 million principal amount of senior notes due 2052 (the “2052 notes”), which will bear interest at a rate of 3.625% per annum, and the pricing of a US$400 million re-opening of its 3.900% notes due 2028 (the “2028 notes” and together with the 2052 notes, the “notes”).

The 2028 notes will form part of the same series as the already outstanding US$650 million principal amount of 3.900% notes due 2028 (the “existing notes”), which were issued on January 17, 2018. After giving effect to the re-opening, the aggregate principal amount of the series will be US$1.05 billion. The terms of the 2028 notes will be identical to the existing notes, other than the issue date, issue price and the first payment of interest thereon. The 2028 notes will be issued at a price equal to 107.134% of their face value plus accrued and unpaid interest from January 25, 2022 (the most recent interest payment date applicable to the existing notes) through, but excluding, the date of delivery of such notes, with an effective yield of 2.553%, if held to maturity.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock is now -5.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BAM Stock saw the intraday high of $57.57 and lowest of $56.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.20, which means current price is +11.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, BAM reached a trading volume of 3147043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $69.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $54, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on BAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAM in the course of the last twelve months was 68.65.

How has BAM stock performed recently?

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.88. With this latest performance, BAM shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.07, while it was recorded at 55.57 for the last single week of trading, and 54.66 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. go to 9.43%.