Market Analysts see ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gaining to $46.02. Time to buy?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] traded at a high on 02/09/22, posting a 2.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $73.08. The company report on February 7, 2022 that ZIM to Present at the Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) today announced that Xavier Destriau, ZIM’s EVP & CFO will present at the Stifel 2022 Transportation & Logistics Conference on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor section of ZIM’s website at www.zim.com. A replay will also be available on ZIM’s website following the live event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3495829 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at 4.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.11%.

The market cap for ZIM stock reached $8.64 billion, with 116.62 million shares outstanding and 78.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 3495829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $84.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has ZIM stock performed recently?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 24.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 337.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.51 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.53, while it was recorded at 70.58 for the last single week of trading, and 49.25 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. go to 4.30%.

Insider trade positions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

There are presently around $3,728 million, or 43.60% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: DEUTSCHE BANK AG with ownership of 14,230,530, which is approximately -0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 33.73% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,554,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $324.69 million in ZIM stocks shares; and HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., currently with $218.51 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly -0.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 16,125,119 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 8,628,337 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 27,542,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,295,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,807,574 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,728,756 shares during the same period.