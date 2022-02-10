Market Analysts see Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] gaining to $157. Time to buy?

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.18% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.00%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Yum! Brands Reports Fourth-Quarter Results; Industry Record Full-Year 3,057 Net-New Units; Fourth-Quarter System Sales Growth of 9% with Over $6 Billion in Digital Sales; Full-Year System Sales Growth of 13% and Record Digital Sales of $22 Billion.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.11, an increase of 3%. Full-year GAAP EPS was $5.21, an increase of 77%. Fourth-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.02, a decrease of (12)%. Full-year EPS excluding Special Items was $4.46, an increase of 23%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208006260/en/.

Over the last 12 months, YUM stock rose by 21.83%. The one-year Yum! Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.44. The average equity rating for YUM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $37.46 billion, with 296.00 million shares outstanding and 292.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, YUM stock reached a trading volume of 3696070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $141.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $142 to $145, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on YUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 39.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

YUM Stock Performance Analysis:

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, YUM shares dropped by -4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.75, while it was recorded at 125.67 for the last single week of trading, and 125.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yum! Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

YUM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 15.94%.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,799 million, or 81.50% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,689,163, which is approximately 0.02% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,025,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in YUM stocks shares; and MAGELLAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $2.69 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly -2.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum! Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 513 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 9,874,532 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 12,341,288 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 208,232,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,448,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,864,720 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,053,350 shares during the same period.