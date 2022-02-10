Market Analysts see XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] gaining to $103. Time to buy?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] surged by $5.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $70.0967 during the day while it closed the day at $69.68. The company report on February 8, 2022 that XPO Logistics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Reports highest revenue of any quarter in company history.

Provides 2022 guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.00 to $5.45, reflecting year-over-year increases of 11% and 22%, respectively, at the mid-point of each range .

XPO Logistics Inc. stock has also gained 4.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XPO stock has declined by -9.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.09% and lost -10.01% year-on date.

The market cap for XPO stock reached $8.23 billion, with 114.00 million shares outstanding and 112.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, XPO reached a trading volume of 3871280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $101.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $97 to $88, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on XPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 18.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

XPO stock trade performance evaluation

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, XPO shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.38, while it was recorded at 65.35 for the last single week of trading, and 80.19 for the last 200 days.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.75 and a Gross Margin at +14.93. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.64.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 4.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.67. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $1,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 66.90%.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,421 million, or 86.50% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 10,966,818, which is approximately -2.06% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,285,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $597.45 million in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $576.03 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly 0.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 11,205,255 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 11,981,770 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 61,073,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,260,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,259,457 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 6,264,316 shares during the same period.