Market Analysts see Ouster Inc. [OUST] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] price plunged by -0.86 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Ouster Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Company to Report Q4 2021 Results on February 15, 2022.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, automotive, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 and will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its results.

A sum of 3451393 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.41M shares. Ouster Inc. shares reached a high of $3.57 and dropped to a low of $3.41 until finishing in the latest session at $3.47.

The one-year OUST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.81. The average equity rating for OUST stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ouster Inc. [OUST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUST shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Ouster Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on OUST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

OUST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ouster Inc. [OUST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, OUST shares dropped by -21.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.30 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 8.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ouster Inc. Fundamentals:

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

OUST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ouster Inc. go to 20.00%.

Ouster Inc. [OUST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $132 million, or 27.30% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: TAO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 11,253,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,074,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.76 million in OUST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.27 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly 0.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 6,656,737 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,872,627 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 28,237,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,766,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,615,121 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 791,831 shares during the same period.