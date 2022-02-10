Market Analysts see Masco Corporation [MAS] gaining to $86. Time to buy?

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] price plunged by -1.94 percent to reach at -$1.17. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Masco Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year-End Results.

Highlights.

Sales for the fourth quarter increased 9 percent to $2,022 million.

A sum of 3935623 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.96M shares. Masco Corporation shares reached a high of $60.03 and dropped to a low of $57.96 until finishing in the latest session at $59.15.

The one-year MAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.33. The average equity rating for MAS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $76.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $67 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Masco Corporation [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.64. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.19 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.52, while it was recorded at 61.44 for the last single week of trading, and 62.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Masco Corporation Fundamentals:

Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MAS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 15.40%.

Masco Corporation [MAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,655 million, or 94.90% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,743,826, which is approximately -4.666% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,411,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in MAS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.22 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

319 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 22,008,419 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 19,638,322 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 189,205,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,851,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,950,983 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,604,520 shares during the same period.