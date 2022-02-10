Market Analysts see Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] closed the trading session at $0.95 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9051, while the highest price level was $0.9521. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Genius Brands Appoints Former Cartoon Network Ad Sales Executive, Cindy Kelly, to Head of Advertising Sales for Kartoon Channel!.

New Senior Role Established to Accelerate Ad Sale Revenues for Rapidly Expanding Kartoon Channel!.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.32 percent and weekly performance of 14.24 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, GNUS reached to a volume of 3840371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

GNUS stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.24. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0537, while it was recorded at 0.8844 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4430 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53 million, or 25.00% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,673,421, which is approximately -0.374% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,731,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.39 million in GNUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.55 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 9.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 2,004,324 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 4,119,881 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 52,725,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,849,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,878 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 554,375 shares during the same period.