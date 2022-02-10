Market Analysts see Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.46% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.77%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Axalta Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Strong Operating Execution Despite Continued Supply Chain Challenges; Persistent Inflation Partially Offset by Continued Pricing Gains.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) (“Axalta”), a leading global coatings company, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, AXTA stock rose by 7.94%. The one-year Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.08. The average equity rating for AXTA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.97 billion, with 229.90 million shares outstanding and 226.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, AXTA stock reached a trading volume of 3514043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $36.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $32, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on AXTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AXTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, AXTA shares dropped by -6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.51 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.31, while it was recorded at 28.94 for the last single week of trading, and 31.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AXTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 19.75%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,467 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,849,584, which is approximately 2.968% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BOSTON PARTNERS, holding 14,880,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.05 million in AXTA stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $429.74 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 16.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 24,114,002 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 36,443,427 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 163,216,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,773,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,209,755 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 10,120,744 shares during the same period.