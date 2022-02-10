Market Analysts see American Express Company [AXP] gaining to $204. Time to buy?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] closed the trading session at $194.00 on 02/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $187.61, while the highest price level was $194.53. The company report on February 8, 2022 that American Express Expands Membership With New American Express® Rewards Checking Account.

First all-digital U.S. consumer checking account with Membership Rewards® points, high-yield APY, Debit Card, Purchase Protection, no monthly maintenance fees or minimums, and world-class customer service.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today launched American Express® Rewards Checking (Amex Rewards Checking), the company’s first all-digital consumer checking account, currently available for eligible U.S. Consumer Card Members. Amex Rewards Checking offers a range of benefits, including Membership Rewards points for eligible Debit Card purchases, an annual percentage yield (APY) rate that is 10 times higher than the national rate1 and Purchase Protection2 for eligible purchases, all with no monthly maintenance fees or minimums and world-class customer service.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.58 percent and weekly performance of 5.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 4802278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $195.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $200 to $215. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $197, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on AXP stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AXP shares from 206 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.81.

AXP stock trade performance evaluation

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 11.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.48 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.18, while it was recorded at 187.18 for the last single week of trading, and 167.55 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.37 and a Gross Margin at +69.18. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Express Company [AXP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 34.57%.

American Express Company [AXP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $128,266 million, or 87.10% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,805,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.27 billion in AXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.22 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -0.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 835 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 21,242,359 shares. Additionally, 793 investors decreased positions by around 35,525,354 shares, while 375 investors held positions by with 604,399,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 661,167,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,058,587 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,267,548 shares during the same period.