Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] Revenue clocked in at $9.33 billion, down -11.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] gained 3.96% or 0.19 points to close at $4.99 with a heavy trading volume of 5393782 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Lufax Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $4.75, the shares rose to $5.10 and dropped to $4.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LU points out that the company has recorded -38.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.18M shares, LU reached to a volume of 5393782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $12.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $14.80 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20.30 to $9.80, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LU stock. On May 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LU shares from 16 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for LU stock

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 4.75 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 16.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

86 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 73,614,720 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 31,052,522 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 163,028,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,695,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,667,378 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 13,803,338 shares during the same period.