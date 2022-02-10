Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] Is Currently 12.52 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE: LICY] price surged by 12.52 percent to reach at $0.92. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Li-Cycle Completes Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced the completion of the redemption of its outstanding warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) that remained outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 26, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”).

On December 27, 2021, the Company announced that it would redeem all of the Warrants outstanding on the Redemption Date, for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant, provided that Warrant holders could elect to: (1) exercise their Warrants for cash, at an exercise price of $11.50 per Common Share, or (2) surrender their Warrants on a “cashless basis” (a “Make Whole Exercise”) for a number of Common Shares determined in accordance with the terms of the Warrant agreement. On January 11, 2022, the Company announced that holders who surrendered their Warrants on a Make-Whole Exercise would receive 0.253 Common Shares per Warrant.

A sum of 2942281 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.68M shares. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $8.315 and dropped to a low of $7.60 until finishing in the latest session at $8.27.

The one-year LICY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.5. The average equity rating for LICY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on LICY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 188.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LICY Stock Performance Analysis:

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.83. With this latest performance, LICY shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.39, while it was recorded at 7.39 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] shares currently have an operating margin of -431.97 and a Gross Margin at -221.70. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3072.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.88.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $324 million, or 34.40% of LICY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 3233.333% of the company’s market cap and around 31.39% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 4,426,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.54 million in LICY stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $24.56 million in LICY stock with ownership of nearly 693.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE:LICY] by around 28,913,496 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,151,134 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 11,035,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,100,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LICY stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,705,334 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,437,381 shares during the same period.