Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] Stock trading around $1.21 per share: What’s Next?

Infobird Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: IFBD] traded at a high on 02/09/22, posting a 29.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.21. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Infobird Signs Contract with Subsidiary of Nippi Japan for Digital Marketing Solutions to Grow Sales and Enhance Market Competitiveness.

Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: IFBD) (“Infobird” or the “Company”), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions, announced today it has signed a cooperation agreement with Nippi (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd., (“Nippi Shanghai”) a subsidiary of Nippi Japan, a global leader in collagen, to apply digital marketing solutions to help Nippi Shanghai increase its sales and grow its market share as a supplier of collagen raw materials to the Chinese market. Infobird’s comprehensive digital marketing solutions will empower Nippi Shanghai with multi-channel and intelligent marketing system to enhance its marketing efficiency and effectiveness.

With the promotion of the national health industry and the enhancement of residents’ awareness of health care, collagen has become one of the most widely used raw materials for food supplements and beauty products, and the Chinese collagen market is growing rapidly. According to Grand View Research data, the global collagen market in 2019 was US$15.36 billion, and the Chinese collagen market was US$980 million, accounting for 6.38% of the global market. It is estimated that by 2027, the Chinese collagen market will reach US$1.58 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22671129 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Infobird Co. Ltd stands at 14.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.47%.

The market cap for IFBD stock reached $30.55 million, with 25.25 million shares outstanding and 12.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 178.89K shares, IFBD reached a trading volume of 22671129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infobird Co. Ltd is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17.

How has IFBD stock performed recently?

Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.36. With this latest performance, IFBD shares gained by 16.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.71% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0504, while it was recorded at 0.9432 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5311 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Infobird Co. Ltd [IFBD]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.83% of IFBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFBD stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 184,058, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 44.09% of the total institutional ownership; VIDENT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, holding 90,575 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85000.0 in IFBD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $44000.0 in IFBD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Infobird Co. Ltd [NASDAQ:IFBD] by around 340,765 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 139,615 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 112,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFBD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 336,173 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 135,569 shares during the same period.