Goldman slashes price target on Bumble Inc. [BMBL] – find out why.

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] jumped around 2.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.59 at the close of the session, up 8.47%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Bumble Inc. acquires popular Gen Z dating app Fruitz.

Fruitz has seen rapid growth in Europe and Canada fueled by its relevance with Gen Z and light-hearted, freemium dating product.

Bumble Inc. (Nasdaq: BMBL) today announced the acquisition of Fruitz, one of the fastest growing dating apps in Europe.

Bumble Inc. stock is now -12.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BMBL Stock saw the intraday high of $29.735 and lowest of $27.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 84.80, which means current price is +14.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 3462415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $52.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 69.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has BMBL stock performed recently?

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.93% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.15, while it was recorded at 27.87 for the last single week of trading, and 45.58 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]

There are presently around $3,502 million, or 99.71% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 43,181,193, which is approximately -21.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 8,818,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.58 million in BMBL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $193.47 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly 51.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 31,209,592 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 17,100,730 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 80,060,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,370,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,572,663 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,719,406 shares during the same period.