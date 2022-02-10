Goldman lifts Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE: CNQ] closed the trading session at $50.59 on 02/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.125, while the highest price level was $53.10. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Canadian Natural Resources Limited Provides an Update on Sustainability Reporting.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 2, 2022) – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) (“Canadian Natural” or the “Company”) is providing an update on its 2021 sustainability reporting for Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) performance.

Canadian Natural has been producing its sustainability report, the Stewardship Report to Stakeholders, since 2004 to report on our ongoing commitment to environmental performance, social responsibility and continuous improvement. This report provides a performance overview across the full range of Canadian Natural’s operations in Western Canada, the UK portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.74 percent and weekly performance of -3.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, CNQ reached to a volume of 7358406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Goldman have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Natural Resources Limited is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 6.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, CNQ shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.60, while it was recorded at 52.62 for the last single week of trading, and 38.47 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.63 and a Gross Margin at -0.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.58.

Return on Total Capital for CNQ is now -0.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.47. Additionally, CNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] managed to generate an average of -$43,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited go to 4.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited [CNQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,103 million, or 66.60% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 116,452,500, which is approximately -7.756% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 89,966,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.55 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $3.15 billion in CNQ stock with ownership of nearly 1.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited [NYSE:CNQ] by around 49,356,526 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 43,550,040 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 719,570,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 812,477,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNQ stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,091,797 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 7,630,180 shares during the same period.