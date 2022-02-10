Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain 5.31% so far this year. What now?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] closed the trading session at $45.60 on 02/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.18, while the highest price level was $46.2999. The company report on December 19, 2021 that Futu Acquired Australian Subsidiary That Holds Australian Financial Services License.

Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that it had successfully acquired an Australian-based subsidiary, Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd. Futu Securities (Australia) Ltd holds an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL). The AFSL is a license granted and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

The Company expects to use this license to provide online brokerage and other financial services in Australia. By leveraging its differentiated products and services, the Company is confident to tap into the huge market opportunity in Australia.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.31 percent and weekly performance of 7.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 3360221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $100.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $114, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on FUTU stock. On October 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FUTU shares from 156 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.09.

FUTU stock trade performance evaluation

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.75. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.44, while it was recorded at 42.84 for the last single week of trading, and 91.80 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.92 and a Gross Margin at +82.16. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.04.

Return on Total Capital for FUTU is now 13.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.31. Additionally, FUTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] managed to generate an average of $129,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,446 million, or 41.50% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 6,358,100, which is approximately 10.338% of the company’s market cap and around 8.75% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,189,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.48 million in FUTU stocks shares; and SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, currently with $104.53 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 8,543,734 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 13,705,019 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 10,603,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,851,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,971,440 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,503,263 shares during the same period.