Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $19.50

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] gained 8.00% or 0.7 points to close at $9.45 with a heavy trading volume of 3385004 shares. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Gross Transaction Value for the Fourth Quarter of 2021.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced that the Company facilitated 34.8 million fulfilled orders with Gross Transaction Value (“GTV”) of RMB69.5 billion in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, representing 41.6% and 22.1% year-over-year growth, respectively.

Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FTA, stated, “In an extension of the robust momentum we saw throughout the year, we are pleased to have capped off a successful 2021 with excellent fourth quarter operating performance. We have achieved this by relentlessly focusing on increasing the frequency of use by our regular users, a drive supported by our increasingly efficient matching and optimized product functions. This once again reflects our business model’s resilience and sustainability. To usher in 2022, we will continue to improve our logistics system and network security to accelerate the formation of a safe, efficient, nationwide logistics network. Pending the completion of the cybersecurity review of our Yunmanman and Huochebang apps, we look forward to our continued growth through expanding user base and driving user engagement.”.

It opened the trading session at $8.91, the shares rose to $9.53 and dropped to $8.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YMM points out that the company has recorded -33.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, YMM reached to a volume of 3385004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $19.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00.

Trading performance analysis for YMM stock

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.97. With this latest performance, YMM shares gained by 10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.03% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.21, while it was recorded at 8.55 for the last single week of trading.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]

47 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 66,814,280 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 154,463,588 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 102,681,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,595,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,380,062 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 14,076,873 shares during the same period.