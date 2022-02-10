For Twilio Inc. [TWLO], Analyst sees a rise to $250. What next?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] gained 1.78% on the last trading session, reaching $202.01 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $842.7 million, up 54% Year-Over-Year.

Twilio Inc. represents 177.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.81 billion with the latest information. TWLO stock price has been found in the range of $195.21 to $205.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 8196574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $367.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $260, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on TWLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 14.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.23.

Trading performance analysis for TWLO stock

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.79, while it was recorded at 193.70 for the last single week of trading, and 316.29 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.74 and a Gross Margin at +49.76. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.87.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.18. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$234,581 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $28,179 million, or 86.00% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,312,383, which is approximately 3.997% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,264,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.93 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -11.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 537 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 15,528,465 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 11,311,402 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 115,132,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,972,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,155,483 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,257,034 shares during the same period.