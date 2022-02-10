For Incyte Corporation [INCY], Analyst sees a drop to $56. What next?

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ: INCY] loss -2.55% or -1.79 points to close at $68.28 with a heavy trading volume of 3222122 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Incyte Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results, and Provides 2022 Financial Guidance and Updates on Key Clinical Programs.

Total product and royalty revenues of $813 million (+20%) in Q4’21 and $2.891 billion (+17%) in FY’21.

Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) net product revenues of $592 million (+15%) in Q4’21 and $2.135 billion (+10%) in FY’21; Jakafi guidance range of $2.3 to $2.4 billion for 2022.

It opened the trading session at $66.84, the shares rose to $69.89 and dropped to $66.6075, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INCY points out that the company has recorded -6.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, INCY reached to a volume of 3222122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INCY shares is $92.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Incyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $78 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Incyte Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on INCY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Incyte Corporation is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for INCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for INCY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

Incyte Corporation [INCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, INCY shares dropped by -8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.69 for Incyte Corporation [INCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.89, while it was recorded at 71.49 for the last single week of trading, and 74.61 for the last 200 days.

Incyte Corporation [INCY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Incyte Corporation [INCY] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.01 and a Gross Margin at +93.94. Incyte Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.09.

Return on Total Capital for INCY is now -8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Incyte Corporation [INCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.36. Additionally, INCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Incyte Corporation [INCY] managed to generate an average of -$166,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Incyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Incyte Corporation [INCY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Incyte Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Incyte Corporation [INCY]

There are presently around $14,275 million, or 94.50% of INCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INCY stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 32,022,125, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,850,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in INCY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.33 billion in INCY stock with ownership of nearly -33.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Incyte Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ:INCY] by around 19,356,645 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 17,657,753 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 166,713,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,728,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INCY stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,483,116 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,112,479 shares during the same period.