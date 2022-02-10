For Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW], Analyst sees a rise to $126. What next?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] gained 0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $111.42 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2022 that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation represents 623.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $69.20 billion with the latest information. EW stock price has been found in the range of $108.83 to $111.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, EW reached a trading volume of 3262070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $129.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $125 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $132 to $120, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on EW stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EW shares from 134 to 126.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 65.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for EW stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.54 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.70, while it was recorded at 111.83 for the last single week of trading, and 111.01 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 15.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

There are presently around $57,549 million, or 85.70% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,033,851, which is approximately 0.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,806,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.44 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.89 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 0.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 594 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 27,219,822 shares. Additionally, 500 investors decreased positions by around 21,684,856 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 467,600,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,505,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,045,492 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 3,079,194 shares during the same period.