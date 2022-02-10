For American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] gained 0.72% on the last trading session, reaching $23.68 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2022 that American Eagle Outfitters Raises 2023 Financial Targets, Taking Operating Income to $800 Million Reflecting Outstanding Execution On Real Power. Real Growth. Plan; 2021 Operating Income On-Track to $600 Million Following Strong Holiday Demand.

AEO on track to achieve $600 million in operating income in 2021, surpassing 2023 operating income and margin goals two years ahead of schedule.

New targets reflect $5.8 billion in revenue; 13.5% operating margin; and $800 million in operating income — a 26% CAGR from 2019-2023.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. represents 167.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.98 billion with the latest information. AEO stock price has been found in the range of $23.435 to $24.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 3354138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $35.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. On May 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 35 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 65.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for AEO stock

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.07, while it was recorded at 22.94 for the last single week of trading, and 29.35 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.23 and a Gross Margin at +26.22. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.57.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.89. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of -$5,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 7.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $4,227 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,137,132, which is approximately 0.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,171,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $497.73 million in AEO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $461.29 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 10.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 16,140,069 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 22,413,826 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 141,237,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,791,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,864,253 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 9,710,655 shares during the same period.