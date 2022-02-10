Equinor ASA [EQNR] Revenue clocked in at $68.50 billion, up 12.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] gained 1.93% or 0.56 points to close at $29.59 with a heavy trading volume of 4157662 shares. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Equinor ASA: Buy-back of shares to share programs for employees.

Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has on 9 February 2022 engaged a third party to conduct repurchases of the company’s own shares to be used in the share-based incentive programs for employees and management for the period from 15 February 2022 until 13 January 2023.

Shares acquired under the buy-back programme in the period from 15 February 2022 to 13 May 2022 is based upon the authorization from the annual general meeting on 11 May 2021 and registered in the Norwegian register for business enterprises. According to the authorization, the maximum number of shares to be purchased in the market is 15,200,000, the minimum price that can be paid for the shares is NOK 50, and the maximum price is NOK 500. Share buyback after the annual general meeting 2022 is subject to a new authorization.

It opened the trading session at $29.27, the shares rose to $29.89 and dropped to $29.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EQNR points out that the company has recorded 42.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, EQNR reached to a volume of 4157662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $34.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for EQNR stock

Equinor ASA [EQNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, EQNR shares gained by 8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.80 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.41, while it was recorded at 29.27 for the last single week of trading, and 23.99 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.67 and a Gross Margin at +11.17. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.53. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of -$2,441,438 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equinor ASA [EQNR]

There are presently around $5,173 million, or 5.50% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 121,321,782, which is approximately 1.677% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 7,486,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.32 million in EQNR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $173.5 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly -18.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 10,175,572 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 6,424,576 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 161,609,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,209,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,934,025 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 505,982 shares during the same period.