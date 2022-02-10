Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock Reiterated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $65

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] gained 1.94% or 0.9 points to close at $47.20 with a heavy trading volume of 3292691 shares. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Dynatrace Delivers the Industry’s Most Complete Observability for Multicloud Serverless Architectures.

New coverage for Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud functions, in addition to existing coverage for AWS Lambda, bring AI and automation to modern cloud environments at scale.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced that it has extended the Dynatrace® platform’s broad and deep observability and advanced AIOps capabilities to all major serverless architectures. In addition to existing support for AWS Lambda, this includes Microsoft Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, as well as managed Kubernetes environments, messaging queues, and cloud databases across all major cloud providers. As a result, DevOps, and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams can automatically analyze, troubleshoot, and optimize serverless applications to drive innovation at scale.

It opened the trading session at $47.00, the shares rose to $47.55 and dropped to $46.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DT points out that the company has recorded -25.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, DT reached to a volume of 3292691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $64.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $68 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $45, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on DT stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DT shares from 70 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 3.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 54.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DT stock

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -13.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.33 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.52, while it was recorded at 46.41 for the last single week of trading, and 61.48 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 14.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

There are presently around $12,594 million, or 97.80% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,283,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $846.55 million in DT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $672.91 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 11.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

216 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 24,259,727 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 16,259,230 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 231,485,528 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,004,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,319,800 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,957,674 shares during the same period.